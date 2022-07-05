Blimpie Is Going Whole Hog With Its New Sandwiches

In the U.S., it seems like there's no food more utilized daily than the sandwich. Whether you're opting for a homemade PB&J or in search of one of the greatest sandwiches of all time, the combination of bread and fillings is just too delicious and convenient to pass up sometimes. But what about when you're really hungry? That's when people may head to a sub shop like Blimpie, for a sandwich as big as, well, a blimp. After all, the resemblance of hoagies to those dirigible airships is how Blimpie got its name.

While the sandwich chain has been around since 1964, it's not stuck in the past. Blimpie's menu includes the basic options that one could imagine ordering even decades ago, but it's added some innovative items in recent years. From a Buffalo chicken panini, a concept that would probably be inconceivable back in '64, to the chain's own spin on the modern chicken-bacon-ranch sandwich. And now, Blimpie is bringing back a "fan-favorite" sandwich and introducing a unique twist on another classic sando.