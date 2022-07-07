New Survey Reveals This Is Steak 'N Shake's Absolute Worst Sandwich
While the honor of the original burger-slinging fast food chain belongs to White Castle, Steak 'n Shake can still claim itself as one of the oldest burger-making fast food establishments in America. The popular restaurant's first location was opened in Illinois in 1934 (per Steak 'n Shake) — 14 years before the burger icon McDonald's started selling sandwiches in 1948.
Throughout its long history, the restaurant has been dedicated to delivering delicious tasting sandwiches to its customers. Of course, the original Steakburger that gave the restaurant the "steak" portion of its name has been a part of the chain's menu since the start — the founder would actually grind some of the patties from fresh meat where his customers could see him to show how fresh they were (via Steak 'n Shake). But the beloved restaurant has also extended its menu to other types of sandwiches to please avid Steak n' Shake diners' cravings. However, not every sandwich option on the menu can be a champion choice for take-out. Mashed conducted a survey to see what sandwiches respondents believed Steak n' Shake fans need to stay far away from.
Voters felt Steak n' Shake goers should skip out on the Frisco Melt
In a survey of 526 U.S. respondents, the Frisco Melt was titled the must-avoid sandwich on Steak n' Shake's menu. A Frankenstein of a meal, the Frisco Melt pairs Steak n' Shake's iconic steak burger patty with cheese between two slices of bread. This half-burger, half grilled-cheese creation pulled ahead as respondents' choice for the worst Steak 'n Shake sandwich with 30.80% of the vote. According to the survey, the menu item should never be ordered at Steak 'n Shake.
Falling into second place was the Grilled Cheese sandwich. With 25.29% of the vote, respondents indicated they were far from fans of Steak n' Shake's meatless sandwich option. The third-place spot belongs to two of the voters' most unloved Steak n' Shake burgers. Both the Triple Steakburger and the Garlic Double Steakburger earned 15.21% of the vote. These offerings do have one aspect in common — they both involve stacking an intense amount of meat between two buns. The menu item in last place was the Western BBQ 'n Bacon Steakburger with 13.50% of supporters behind it. While voters demonstrated that the Western BBQ 'n Bacon Steakburger is certainly not their least-favorite Steak n' Shake sandwich pick, the barbeque-inspired burger still seems to be on thin ice with respondents.