New Survey Reveals This Is Steak 'N Shake's Absolute Worst Sandwich

While the honor of the original burger-slinging fast food chain belongs to White Castle, Steak 'n Shake can still claim itself as one of the oldest burger-making fast food establishments in America. The popular restaurant's first location was opened in Illinois in 1934 (per Steak 'n Shake) — 14 years before the burger icon McDonald's started selling sandwiches in 1948.

Throughout its long history, the restaurant has been dedicated to delivering delicious tasting sandwiches to its customers. Of course, the original Steakburger that gave the restaurant the "steak" portion of its name has been a part of the chain's menu since the start — the founder would actually grind some of the patties from fresh meat where his customers could see him to show how fresh they were (via Steak 'n Shake). But the beloved restaurant has also extended its menu to other types of sandwiches to please avid Steak n' Shake diners' cravings. However, not every sandwich option on the menu can be a champion choice for take-out. Mashed conducted a survey to see what sandwiches respondents believed Steak n' Shake fans need to stay far away from.