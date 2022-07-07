A New Study Shows Being 'Hangry' Isn't Just In Your Head

"Hangry," a portmanteau of the words "hungry" and "angry," is the perfectly apt way to describe the feeling of irritation that often accompanies pangs of hunger. Most of us have probably felt this emotion at least once or twice in our lives, when we've snapped at somebody or grown extra frustrated at mildly inconvenient situations after missing a meal or two. And while many people probably don't need any evidence beyond their own experiences to know that this emotion is real, a scientific study has just shown that "hanger" is a real thing.

The recent study, published in the journal PLOS One, looked at the experience of hanger in a real world setting by asking 64 volunteers from Central Europe to fill out a survey reporting their feelings of hunger, irritability, and anger on a level of 0 to 100 five times a day, over the span of 21 days. The conclusion? Hanger is not just in your head. "Feeling hungry is associated with greater anger, irritability and lower levels of pleasure," Viren Swami, Ph.D., a professor of social psychology at the Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and the study's lead author, explained to Today.