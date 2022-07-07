Vita Coco Cracks Open A New Beverage Partnership

Vita Coco may be one of the OG coconut water brands in the United States, but it's still looking for ways to grow its business. "By far the market leader in the coconut water space," according to Food Dive, the company began almost two decades ago when two Americans discovered packaged coconut water in Brazil. Countless bottles of their own version of the beverage later, Vita Coco had an $853 million value in 2021. To continue this upward trajectory, the brand has begun capitalizing on a major trend in the alcohol sector: using the beverage as a mixer in ready-to-drink cocktails.

Coconut water in a cocktail? Though many people drink the beverage to feel extra hydrated, some consumers have taken to using coconut water in interesting twists on adult beverages. Fresh Direct published some Vita Coco-inspired boozy beverage recipes, for example, ideal for sitting under a coconut tree on a beach somewhere. Plus, adding coconut water ice cubes to your rum is always a great idea. But if you're not much of a mixologist, Vita Coco's new partnership means that lovers of cocktails and coconut water can enjoy both in one ready-made drink.