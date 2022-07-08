How A DC Steakhouse Dealt With A Controversial Customer

Even before he was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanagh wasn't exactly popular with the public, with CNN reporting that he was "the least liked member of the Supreme Court since Robert Bork in 1987." Only 34% of Americans had supported his confirmation, while 38% likely wished he was someone else. And while he was historically unpopular then, nothing could have prepared him for the impact of his role in passing the Dodds decision which eventually overturned Roe v Wade.

Politico reports Kavanaugh had just tucked away a full meal at a Morton's branch in Washington, D.C. and was just about ready to enjoy dessert when protesters who had put the Supreme Court's conservative judges in their cross-hairs decided to tell the manager to throw the controversial Supreme Court Justice out. The need to escape the awkward situation led the Kavanaugh to execute evasive maneuvers, and as activist group ShutDownDC later tweeted, "We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women."