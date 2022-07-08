How A DC Steakhouse Dealt With A Controversial Customer
Even before he was confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice, Brett Kavanagh wasn't exactly popular with the public, with CNN reporting that he was "the least liked member of the Supreme Court since Robert Bork in 1987." Only 34% of Americans had supported his confirmation, while 38% likely wished he was someone else. And while he was historically unpopular then, nothing could have prepared him for the impact of his role in passing the Dodds decision which eventually overturned Roe v Wade.
Politico reports Kavanaugh had just tucked away a full meal at a Morton's branch in Washington, D.C. and was just about ready to enjoy dessert when protesters who had put the Supreme Court's conservative judges in their cross-hairs decided to tell the manager to throw the controversial Supreme Court Justice out. The need to escape the awkward situation led the Kavanaugh to execute evasive maneuvers, and as activist group ShutDownDC later tweeted, "We hear Kavanaugh snuck out the back with his security detail. @mortons should be ashamed for welcoming a man who so clearly hates women."
Activists have ambushed government officials in the past
Morton's appears to have been horrified by the incident, and the restaurant chain later sent out a statement admonishing the protesters by saying: "Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton's restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency," per Politico.
Kavanaugh would not be the first person to be driven out of a restaurant for his political views. In 2018, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave by the owner of the Red Hen restaurant "because of Sanders' role within the Trump Administration," per USA Today. Department of Homeland Security secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was also heckled when she tried to eat at a Mexican restaurant in D.C. Twitter showed Nielson walking out of the restaurant through the front door as she ignored the hecklers.