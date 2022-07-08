38% Of Culver's Fans Agree That This Is The Worst Sandwich

As far as burger chains go, there are a few big names that probably come to most people's minds. However, when it comes to America's favorite burger joint, you may be surprised to learn the title belongs to a relatively small chain called Culver's, which Eat This, Not That! reports earned the highest customer satisfaction score among the major burger slingers last year with an average rating of 4.34 out of 5.

If you've never heard of Culver's before, don't worry, you're probably not alone. Though the company first ventured outside the midwest in 1997, it has currently only made its way into 26 states. Therefore, half of the country is still missing out on its famous ButterBurgers and Culver's frozen custard – though that's not to say they won't be able to get a taste of them soon. Per QSR Magazine, the eatery has opened 50 new locations in 2019 and 2020, meaning it might not be long before you see the Culver's mascot Scoopie in your neck of the woods.

That being said, you may be curious about what superfans are ordering from the restaurant and, more importantly, what they're skipping when heading to the drive-thru so you're ready when the chain's glowing blue and white sign finally lights up your town. To help narrow things down, Mashed asked 526 Culver's lovers in the U.S. which of the chain's sandwiches they thought was the worst on the menu.