Here's How To Get Free Fries At Hardee's Every Day This Year
Here's a potentially shocking thought: Those French fries we all love munching on so much? It turns out, we're only supposed to be eating around six – yes, six – of them at a time. The serving suggestion was made in 2018 by Harvard professor Eric Rimm, who explained to the New York Times that exercising portion control when eating the burger accompaniment is key to being able to continue to enjoy them healthily.
Well, no offense to Professor Rimm, but unless we're talking about six world-record-setting 34-inch-long fries, we're betting a lot of people are gonna disregard his controversial rule. As Drake reminded us in his hit song "The Motto, "You only live once." With that philosophy in mind, we're gonna eat every single salty potato stick (or wedge, or curl) stuffed into our French fry containers, and the ones that fell out into the bag. We might be eyeing those spuds even more next week on National French Fry Day, July 13. In fact, restaurants like Hardee's are probably hoping – maybe even expecting – that fry-loving people all over will be seeking out the fan-favorite side dish on its menu. Why else would Hardee's be offering a deal on these crispy carbs?
Hardee's My Rewards members can nab a daily dose of free fries through 2022
In 2015, National Geographic claimed that Americans eat an average of 29 pounds of French fries every year. Come next week, Hardee's is looking to contribute to Americans' yearly intake free of charge. According to a press release sent to Mashed, the chain will be doling out small orders of its natural-cut fries at no cost to any My Rewards members who make a purchase through the restaurant's app on National French Fry Day – but that's just the beginning.
In addition to getting free fries on July 13, Hardee's will also give account holders a daily digital coupon for a free small order of fries, which can be redeemed once every single day from July 14 through December 31, 2022. Not a member of Hardee's rewards program? No worries. People can download the loyalty app or head to Hardee's website and sign up anytime before the potato-based side dish's annual celebration, and they'll be all set to munch on free fries for the rest of the year.
Now, consumers may be a bit concerned about what happens when you eat French fries every day, and rightfully so. However, in 2019, Eat This, Not That! deemed Hardee's natural-cut fries some of the best in the fast food industry from a nutritional standpoint. Nevertheless, we'll leave it to fry fans and Drake to decide what they want out of life and this year.