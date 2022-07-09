Here's How To Get Free Fries At Hardee's Every Day This Year

Here's a potentially shocking thought: Those French fries we all love munching on so much? It turns out, we're only supposed to be eating around six – yes, six – of them at a time. The serving suggestion was made in 2018 by Harvard professor Eric Rimm, who explained to the New York Times that exercising portion control when eating the burger accompaniment is key to being able to continue to enjoy them healthily.

Well, no offense to Professor Rimm, but unless we're talking about six world-record-setting 34-inch-long fries, we're betting a lot of people are gonna disregard his controversial rule. As Drake reminded us in his hit song "The Motto, "You only live once." With that philosophy in mind, we're gonna eat every single salty potato stick (or wedge, or curl) stuffed into our French fry containers, and the ones that fell out into the bag. We might be eyeing those spuds even more next week on National French Fry Day, July 13. In fact, restaurants like Hardee's are probably hoping – maybe even expecting – that fry-loving people all over will be seeking out the fan-favorite side dish on its menu. Why else would Hardee's be offering a deal on these crispy carbs?