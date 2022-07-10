Why A New Costco Soap Is Getting Dirty Looks From Some Facebook Users

"You asked, we listened!" exclaims Costco's Facebook post about its new Kirkland brand Ultra Shine Antibacterial dishwashing and hand soap. With over 8000 likes, it seems that many customers approve. However, not everyone was enthusiastic. For example, Eric S Weiss replied, "Antibacterial soaps can create antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Best to use regular non-antibacterial soaps." A displeased Katie Leonetti wrote, "This being antibacterial is not good for the environment or people's health. Disappointed!" Denise Gall didn't like the idea either: "And I don't do antibacterial soap if I can avoid it. It creates a bigger problem."

Is there something to the concerns of the detractors? It can sometimes be difficult to distinguish between what is fact and an unfounded theory. However, there are some things we might take at face value – especially if the majority of the population is doing it. Antibacterial soaps are pretty commonplace. To many people, they sound better than normal soap at getting rid of nasty bacteria, and during the pandemic, those soaps became a must-have (via Allied Market Research). But the evidence about their effectiveness might suggest otherwise.