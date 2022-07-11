Trader Joe's Shoppers Can't Wait To Try Its New Watermelon Product

Based on the rave reviews Trader Joe's Watermelon Facial Mist has received online, it appears that many shoppers can't wait to stock up on this summer item. The popular Instagram account, @traderjoeslist, has posted an alert for followers about the item's return. "You know it's summer at Trader Joe's when you have the opportunity to refresh your face and have it smell like a watermelon," they captioned the post, before warning shoppers that "this refreshing face mist is a seasonal item so it will be gone just as quick as it arrived!"

Some followers took this warning to heart. "My absolute favorite toner. I bought 6 to hopefully last me the year," one replied. "One of my favs, I will be stocking up to have enough til next summer," agreed another.

Others took to the comments section to express their delight over the product's return. One user called the item "so cooling," while another said the smell reminded them of "watermelon candy" but didn't "leave the face sticky and keeps it hydrated in the elements." One fan recommends to "stick it in the fridge" as it provides an even more cooling feeling.

If these positive responses are to be believed, it certainly seems that some Trader Joe's fans wouldn't mind if this seasonal product stayed on the shelves a little longer, seeing as Trader Joe's is always out of fan favorite products.