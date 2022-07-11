New Study Reveals The Real Risks Of Adding Salt To Your Food

Though the headline linking increased salt consumption to premature death is bleak, there is a bit of good news. Researchers said the risk appeared to be slightly lowered in individuals with diets high in fruits and vegetables, per Science Daily. Professor Lu Qi notes that fruits and vegetables can be great sources of potassium, which has "protective effects" and can help lower the risk of early death. However, he did cautioned that, "because our study is the first to report a relation between adding salt to foods and mortality, further studies are needed to validate the findings before making recommendations."

One of the challenges with calculating the right amount of sodium for the human body is that you don't want to estimate too low of an amount, according to Annika Rosengren, a professor at the University of Gothenburg who did not take part in the study (via The Guardian). Sodium is an essential nutrient that the body requires, and the amount needed varies by person. Qi says the overall study seems to show that, "Even a modest reduction in sodium intake, by adding less or no salt to food at the table, is likely to result in substantial health benefits, especially when it is achieved in the general population."

If you are thinking about ways to cut your sodium intake, we've looked into what you can substitute for salt.