Pizza Hut Reigns Supreme For The Best Wings According To New Survey

There is one savory, often sauce-slathered meal that may come to mind when thinking of football and the American way — and that's chicken wings. According to the South Florida Reporter, most people in the U.S. will devour 18,000 pieces of the iconic snack throughout their lives. It's not only apparent that Americans love their wings, it's also just as easy to see why the classic treat has become a widely loved meal in the States.

Aside from their great taste, chicken wings are the result of American innovation. It is believed that the now well-known football food was originally created in the U.S. as an effort to not waste what was considered chicken parts that were not worth eating, per Smithsonian. Since their birth, chicken wings have become so popular that countless fast food chains offer eager customers the opportunity to order piping hot wings to-go.

However, pizza chains in particular seem to be the most highly regarded fast food hot wings producers. Mashed conducted a survey asking voters what the best pizza fast food restaurant to grab a set of spicy wings from on a Saturday night is, and respondents gave one chain the honor of being deemed home of the most delicious wings.