Fry Lovers Will Be Thrilled About This Burger King News

You might say that every day is National French Fry Day, and if you did, we wouldn't judge you. We might respect you for living life to its somewhat greasy, deep-fried fullest and keeping fries front and center, always.

But seriously, National French Fry Day is July 13. It's one of those unofficial food holidays (per Holidays Calendar) that gets a lot of attention because French fries are loved pretty much everywhere and are not a one-size-fits-all food. There are fresh-cut fries, crinkle-cut fries, thick wedges, thin and crispy shoestring fries, waffle fries – the list goes on. Somewhere along the way, the sweet potato came out of obscurity and entered the fried potato arena. You can eat fries with ketchup, mayonnaise, ranch dressing, chili, gravy — are we forgetting anything? Oh yeah, French fries topped with gravy and cheese curds, as in poutine, one of the official foods of Canada.

Restaurants of all stripes, especially fast food restaurants, will be marking National French Fry Day with freebie fries or deep discounts on fried spuds (per Thrillist). But Burger King is celebrating the day by frying up something other than potatoes. Vegetarians and vegans won't be happy, but lots of other people will be.