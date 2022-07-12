What The Chickpea Shortage Could Mean For Hummus Prices

The world is in the midst of a global chickpea shortage. Due to a combination of climate-related issues and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Global Pulse Confederation expects that chickpea production could be reduced by as much as 20% this year, the Guardian reports. This is bad news for hummus fans, as prices are expected to rise in response to the short supply of its main ingredient.

According to Reuters, Russia is one of the world's top chickpea exporters. However, access to this supply was considerably disrupted when the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February, in part due to sanctions that have been placed on Russia. "Russia is exporting around 200,000 to 250,000 tonnes, minimum, per year. When the war started in February, the supply was destroyed, totally," Navneet Singh Chhabra, director of the global chickpea trader and brokerage firm Shree Sheela International, explained to Reuters. Furthermore, Ukraine, which typically produces about 50,000 tons of chickpea crop, did not seed their total crop due to the conflict, further reducing the global supply. However, at the same time, "demand boomed," said Jeff Van Pevenage, chief executive officer of the merchandiser Columbia Grain International, adding "We saw strong demand from China, then it was calls from customers in Pakistan and Bangladesh."