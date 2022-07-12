How Red Lobster Helped Rescue A Rare Orange Lobster

The popular seafood chain Red Lobster stayed true to its name earlier this week by refusing to serve up a lobster of a different color to their diners. In fact, the Red Lobster location in Hollywood, Florida received quite the surprise recently when they received its shipment of supposedly red lobsters, only to find a bright orange one standing out from the bunch, per a press release from the chain. This uniquely pigmented lobster is easily noticeable, not only to Red Lobster staff, but to predators, which makes this a very rare lobster variety. Because their bright hue makes them more vulnerable in the wild, only about one in 30 million lobsters bear this orange color, according to Myrtle Beach Online.

Indeed, one such orange creature just happened to turn up at this Red Lobster. The staff quickly took notice of the unique crustacean and, rather than tossing it into the pot, decided to call Myrtle Beach's Ripley's Aquarium. The team at Ripley's, which in part works to conserve rare animal species, were more than happy to take the orange lobster to a good home.