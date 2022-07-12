The Disturbing Reason Starbucks Is Closing More Than A Dozen Stores

Starbucks has come a long way since its first opening in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1971. It's now the largest coffee company in the world, claiming a 40% share of the coffee market in the U.S., per World Coffee Portal. In the States alone, the coffee chain employs roughly 138,000 people, down drastically from around 346,000 pre-pandemic, per Macrotrends.

Employees have mixed perspectives about what it's really like to work at Starbucks. A former worker at the coffee chain from Livermore, California, posted on Indeed, "What a remarkable company to work for. They covered my health insurance AND paid for my college tuition at ASU. They take care of their baristas, truly." Another former employee from Dallas said, "It was quite stressful most of the time, but Starbucks has some great benefits. Getting free college was worth my time there."

Starbucks recently announced a $1 billion investment in its stores for the current fiscal year, which CEO Howard Schultz said would transform "the Starbucks customer and partner experiences," in part by "reducing strain on" employees. Despite the initiatives, the company will close 16 locations before August due to employees' "safety concerns," reports The Wall Street Journal.