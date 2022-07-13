Lana Condor's Wedding Catering Plan Is An In-N-Out Fave

When it comes to weddings there is a lot to love. The beautiful decorations, the delicious cake, and of course — the specially-catered In-N-Out?

Per its website, In-N-Out has been pleasing people's burger cravings with its succulent menu since 1948. The brand, which was the first restaurant to serve drive-thru burgers in the state of California, has become one of the most popular burger joints in America and was even shown to be the favorite fast food chain for families in a Fox News survey. But does it really belong among the grandeur of a wedding? Lana Condor certainly seems to think so.

According to Seventeen, the star most well known for her role in the "To All the Boys I Loved Before" franchise is officially set to tie the knot with fellow actor Anthony De La Torre. Condor revealed In-N-Out will be a vital part of the wedding and the catering she hopes to plan with the fast food chain is sure to make any In-N-Out fan wish they could attend.