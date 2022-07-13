Friendly's Wants To Give You A Free Treat For Its 87th Birthday

If you grew up with a Friendly's nearby, consider yourself lucky. The Massachusetts-based chain got its start in 1935, and 30 years later, it introduced what we know today as the Fribble. Long story short, according to the New England Historical Society, the drink started out being called an "Awful Awful," however a trademark problem with a New Jersey-based ice cream company meant that Friendly's would have to rename its signature milkshake if it ever wanted to set up shop in New Jersey.

Eventually, Friendly's moved into New Jersey, and after holding a competition to rename the drink, it settled on Fribble. Now, 87 years after the first restaurant opened, the Fribble is one of Friendly's best-known menu items, and as a result, it's the center of the chain's 87th birthday celebration. Here's everything you need to know about how to score a free Fribble to celebrate the ice cream chain's anniversary.