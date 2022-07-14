Read This Before Trying TikTok's Viral 'Internal Shower' Drink

TikTok trends are nothing if not a mecca of ideas. Whether or not those ideas are actually good ones is debatable, though. This is evidenced by challenges that range from dumb to downright dangerous, like the 2021 "Blackout Challenge," which resulted in the injury and deaths of multiple kids because it encouraged people to "hold their breath or strangulate themselves until they passed out, promising a 'euphoric' feeling," reported NBC Miami.

Recently, the social media platform has seen the "internal shower" hashtag go viral, as many users are trying a particular cleanse recipe and reporting back on whether or not it "works." Similarly to TikTok's chia seed water trend, the cleanse is pretty simple, involving a glass of water, a squeeze of lemon juice, and a couple of tablespoons of chia seeds, which start out tiny but balloon in size once they sit in the liquid, per Delish. (Or, as TikToker @bluegrassandlashes explains, they become "the consistency of slimy frog eggs.")

Now that you have that delicious mental image, know that the purpose of this less-than-appetizing beverage is to move the bowels — something many people can get on board with, seeing as Johns Hopkins Medicine reports that roughly 4 million people in the U.S. deal with frequent constipation. Still, the million dollar question remains: Does the internal shower cleanse work? And is it good for you?