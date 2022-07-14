The Revolting Reason You Probably Shouldn't Use Hotel Mini Fridges

Hotel mini fridges are one of the most underrated conveniences of a hotel room. When you're on vacation, it's common to go out to eat for several meals, and the ease of a hotel mini fridge means that you can bring leftovers home and don't have to worry about leaving wasted food on your plate.

Of course, there are safety measures that must be met when refrigerating food. In order for a refrigerator to properly slow bacteria growth, its temperature must be set to 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below (per U.S. News). Even foods that are properly stored in a refrigerator at that temperature can still grow bacteria, so you shouldn't keep meats such as cooked chicken in the fridge for more than four days, according to Glad.

Surprisingly, despite the convenience of a hotel mini fridge, you might want to think twice about storing any leftovers in there — it turns out it could do you more harm than good. Plus, there are some foods that just aren't worth saving as leftovers.