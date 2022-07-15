Fazoli's Just Announced A Delicious Cheesecake Factory Collab

Although Fazoli's isn't actually authentic Italian food and allegedly serves pre-made food, the chain is still pretty darn popular. One Tripadvisor review describes the chain as "a mix between Pizza Hut and Olive Garden," while another notes, "We got so much to eat for very little money." A third person writes, "If you like working class Italian food ... you'll have lots of choices and consistently tasty results."

According to Fazoli's website, fan favorites include baked spaghetti, fettuccine alfredo, and baked lasagna. In addition to pasta, Fazoli's serves various samplers, wings, pizza, salads, meatball subs, breadsticks, and even dessert.

The dessert menu currently offers chocolate chip cookies, brownies, and two Cheesecake Factory cheesecakes (triple chocolate and New York style). Over the years, however, some desserts have come and gone. For instance, many Facebook users still mourn the loss of the chocolate layer cake, but Fazoli's newest dessert might just fill that void.