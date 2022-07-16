Why Rachael Ray Thinks Sichuan Peppercorns Are 'Kinda Sexy And Fun'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you heard of Sichuan peppercorns? They're quite different than regular black or white peppercorns – both in their flavor and in the wild sensation that they cause in your mouth. Rachael Ray made an entertaining TikTok telling her followers about the fascinating food phenomenon. The reaction in your mouth is entirely unique. According to the Michelin Guide, the Sichuan peppercorn makes your lips tingle and your tongue feel numb. It even says "you feel like you've licked a battery." Wow! If you've never tasted one, NPR also compared it to the pins-and-needles feeling of when your foot falls asleep. That might still be hard to imagine in your mouth, so if you're curious, Sichuan peppercorns can be bought from specialty retailers like Penzeys Spices, and online from World Market or even Amazon.

Ray said on her Tiktok that the Sichuan peppercorn is sexy and fun because it "makes you look like Angelina Jolie for a couple of minutes. It makes your tongue swell up a little bit and your lips get plump." Jolie's lips might be celebrities unto themselves - Vogue cited them as one of "the most voluptuous [pairs of] lips of all time."