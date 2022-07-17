The Costco Sweets That Dressed Up For Halloween In July

There are some holidays that you just want to happen all year round. For fans of reindeer, roasting chestnuts, and jelly-bowl bellies, that holiday is Christmas. For those who love the spooky side of life, there's a good chance it's Halloween. A lot of people have likely heard of Christmas in July but possibly not Halloween in July. Yet, it's not as rare as you may think. But we imagine that for people to get the most out of it, the trick is to treat themselves to a celebration at least twice a year.

There are already a couple of U.S. cities that have Halloween festivities in July (via the Messenger-Inquirer). Folks in San Antonio, for instance, were invited to join in the costume contests approved by the city's "Official Spooky Council," per the San Antonio Current. There were reportedly events in Denver, Colorado; Erie, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere. Sites like Twinkl share ideas on how to celebrate Halloween in July. For Sandboxx blog contributor Amy Dickey, just starting preparations earlier in the year for the spooky All Hallows' Eve celebration is enough.

Even Costco has apparently gotten into the spirit of Halloween in July, at least when it comes to a particular item that boasts a spooky look that masks the sweetness underneath.