The Hilarious Sign Feud McDonald's And Dairy Queen Started

It takes two to tango, but technically, McDonald's was the first to throw down in this hilarious sign feud between a midwestern McDonalds and a neighboring Dairy Queen that played out on July 15, 2022, per Ozarks First. "Hey, DQ," the McDonald's on Spur Drive in Marshfield, Missouri teasingly formed with the letters on its road sign, according to Today. "Wanna have a sign war?"

At first, Dairy Queen demurred with a message on its own road sign, "We would, but we're 2 busy making ice cream." Perhaps surprisingly to those who have had their soft serve jones thwarted by McDonalds' notoriously temperamental ice cream machines (via Today), McDonald's responded by deliberately invoking said ice cream machines. "That's cute," McDonald's formed with the letters on its own sign, "our ice cream makes itself."

Does it though? Perhaps that's what you're thinking right about now. It's also what Dairy Queen seemed to be suggesting when it replied, "You mean it actually works? Shocker." "Wow, salty," came the answer from the inventor of the Big Mac, barely acknowledging the diss. Then, in another arguably surprising move, McDonald's proceeded to decline to further address its controversial ice cream machine problem (despite kind of being the one who brought it up in the first place), choosing instead to namecheck a fan favorite. "Like our world-famous fries," McDonald's concluded. And ... mic drop.