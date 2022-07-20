Is This Really The Best Restaurant In The World?

If the organization behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, William Reed, is to be believed, the best restaurants in the world are in Denmark. For the past three eligible years, a Danish restaurant has been named one of the top two restaurants in the world. In 2021, Copenhagen restaurant Noma took the top spot while another Copenhagen restaurant, Geranium, came in second (via CNN). Due to COVID, no list was released in 2020. However, in 2019, Noma has named the second-best in the world (via Business Insider). But is Geranium, which snagged the win this year, really the best restaurant in the world? That depends on how much faith you have in the list and its judging process.

Per Grub Street, The World's 50 Best List was originally created as an alternative to the Michelin Guide and its star system, which some feared had grown unreliable (some famous chefs don't even want Michelin stars these days). But The World's 50 Best Restaurants list has come under fire, too. Some critics have alleged that judges were more likely to vote for people they know or for male-run restaurants rather than basing their rankings on quality alone. The company made some changes in response to that critique, but as Eater observed, not much changed. Two Danish tasting-menu spots run by men have taken the top two spots for two years in a row. But does that necessarily mean that Geranium doesn't deserve the honor?