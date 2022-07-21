Tropicana Is America's Favorite Orange Juice According To A New Survey

While apple juice may be considered the go-to drink for childhood nostalgia, orange juice is undoubtedly the ruler of breakfast-time beverages. Americans started to sip on the juice sometime during the 1920s and according to the editor of the Encyclopedia of Food and Drink in America, Andy Smith, orange juice was one of the few products to become a mealtime staple almost as soon as it was released to the public (per Chicago Tribune).

Even in the many decades since it first caught on as the perfect juice to pair with your pancakes, America's love of the beverage hasn't slowed down. In fact, folks in the U.S. drink an impressive amount of orange juice each year. Per Statista, the U.S. reportedly guzzled down a whopping 741,022,800 gallons of the iconic breakfast drink in 2020. But while some may have the luxury of drinking freshly squeezed orange juice each day, most orange juice lovers fill up their glasses with pre-packaged brands. And, according to a survey of 526 U.S. respondents conducted by Mashed, out of the many companies that fill grocery shelves with its daily dose of orange juice one stands out as a clear favorite.