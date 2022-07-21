The Job Opening That's Made For Grill Enthusiasts

There are some pretty epic jobs out there, but a new position from Reynolds Wrap takes the cake — er, steak — for die-hard grillmasters. The position of "Chief Grillderness Officer" is a new one for the aluminum foil manufacturer (via Reynolds Wrap). Once selected, the job requires the winner and a guest to travel around the United States visiting state or national parks, grilling, and otherwise exploring. A recreational vehicle will be provided, plus winners will also be gifted about $2,000 worth of Reynolds Wrap products and merch, like a portable cooler, outdoor portable grill, folding chairs, and more, according to the official rules.

If selected, the Chief Grillderness Officer will also receive a $10,000 gift card, plus another gift card worth $2,000 for gas, park fees, and other such expenses. All told, the value of the entire prize is $24,000, since the RV itself is $10,000 to rent. It's not even necessary for the winner to quit their day job, either, as the trip starts on August 28 and ends on September 6, 2022. Applicants must be at least 25 years old, due to RV rental requirements. Not a bad couple weeks' "work," right?