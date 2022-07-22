Ghirardelli Has An Epic BOGO Deal For Ice Cream Lovers

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day (Monday, July 25) may not be designated as a federal holiday by the U.S. government, but it should not go uncelebrated. You certainly don't need an excuse to dig a spoon into a multi-layered cup or cone of melty, chocolatey, sugary-sweet bliss, but the dessert deserves a little extra fanfare on its special day. Some might call the occasion the pinnacle of National Ice Cream Month, which lasts for all of July (via IDFA), and some of those very same people might call Ghirardelli one of the finest purveyors of hot fudge sundaes around.

Founded in California in the late 19th century by an Italian "exotic foods importer" and now owned by the Swiss confectioner Lindt & Sprüngli (per its website), for many, the chocolate company exudes an air of decadence, even in the baking aisle. It could be the shiny, jewel-like exterior of its packaging or the charm of the fact that it's the oldest operating chocolate maker in the country (via Culture Trip), but indulging in Ghirardelli can make a person feel like they're the star of a commercial about someone whose zest for life is rekindled upon taking a bite of something delicious.

Of all its products, Ghirardelli's hot fudge sundaes are a favorite among those who live in proximity to one of its brick-and-mortar shops. If you're one of those people, the brand has a special treat in store for you on National Hot Fudge Sundae Day.