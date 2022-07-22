The Sweet Post Martha Stewart Shared For Her Assistant's Birthday

Martha Stewart is among the most successful entrepreneurs in America and she isn't afraid to admit she doesn't run her empire alone. In fact, the TV personality recently expressed a message of gratitude to someone crucial in helping her maintain her professional life on her Instagram account.

Stewart's website says her current business ventures include everything from home products to content production to media appearances. The corporation she founded, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, went public in 1999 before Yahoo! says Sequential Brands Group bought the entire sum of available stock for over $353 million in 2015. Since the Sequential takeover, Stewart has served as the Chief Creative Officer for the company that bears her name.

Those duties, plus her celebrity appearances, keep the Domestic Goddess plenty busy. But, on Thursday, she took a little time out to commemorate the birth of the woman who helps her keep everything on track, from what she really eats to her numerous appointments.