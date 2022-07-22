The Horrifying Reason A Texas Taco Bell Was Just Sued

Like other big restaurant chains, Taco Bell has had its fair share of scandals. One of these scandals, per The Daily Meal, involved accusations that Taco Bell's beef was not actually beef. Taco Bell's "seasoned beef" has actually come under fire several times since the first claims in 2011, but thankfully, sample testing has laid that particular allegation to rest.

However, other scandals over the years have led to lawsuits. According to Eat This, Not That, Taco Bell faced a large lawsuit in 2019 –- and again in 2021 –- after employees alleged that they were due "unpaid wages and overtime." This particular lawsuit affected more than 180 Taco Bells across the Midwest, all franchises of Sundance Inc.

Taco Bell faced yet another lawsuit after a deaf customer claimed she had been discriminated against at not one, but two different Taco Bell restaurants. When the customer attempted to use the drive-thru, Eater says, she was denied any kind of accommodation. Unfortunately, there are many more incidents like this, including a recent incident in Texas.