Twitter Is Cringing Over A McDonald's Drive-Thru Tweet

Around noon on July 21, the official McDonald's Twitter account tweeted "we need a McDonaldland character who gets crippling social anxiety in the drive thru." Lampooning the anxiety some customers feel when they reach the drive-through window, as chronicled in Reddit and Quora threads, the tweet got many reactions within its first few hours online. The account engaged in banter with many of the early replies — one user said "me, hire me!" and the McDonald's account replied, "how nervous r u." Another user said "It should be a straw shaped character that lives in a large cup named Shaken," to which the account replied, "i love ur imagination."

While this might read as nonsense to the casual Twitter user, those who spend a lot of time in the joke-laden trenches of the site will recognize this tweet format. The trend appears to have begun as a parody of people advocating for representation in Disney films (or other brands) with leading characters. Some popular tweets in the format include "we need a Disney princess who can't do basic math" and another says "we need a Disney princess who rips her juul in the middle of a serious conversation." According to Know Your Meme, this joke format is called a "snowclone," which is a phrasal template where users fill in the blank with their own phrases to create new jokes.