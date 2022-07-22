Is Inflation Changing People's Coffee Habits?

Coffee is one of those daily rituals that many people can't go without. There are plenty of memes, mugs, and T-shirts that will tell everyone just how you feel about the caffeinated beverage. And despite many American homes owning a coffee brewing device of some sort, coffee places like Starbucks still thrive. The reason for this is because coffee is more than just a caffeine buzz, it's comforting, it's something people enjoy socializing over, and a beverage that has become part of a routine for many people, per The Fashionisto.

In the first year of the pandemic, Starbucks saw a 12% decrease in sales. As people stayed in their homes, online coffee sales rose, per Reuters. However, during 2021, Starbucks and other coffee chains started seeing profits again. In fact, Starbucks profits outpaced pre-pandemic profits by a whopping 28%, per Macrotrends. Now, as inflation continues to skyrocket, will people's coffee habits change?