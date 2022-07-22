The DoorDash Alcohol Delivery Change You Need To Know About

A new step is being added to DoorDash's alcohol delivery policy. In the past, users only needed to upload a picture of their photo ID to the DoorDash app in order to get alcohol delivered. Then, the Dasher would compare the customer's ID in person to the one uploaded to the app. Under the new rules, there will be an "enhanced dual ID verification" (per DoorDash), requiring the person delivering alcohol to scan a customer's ID before they can drop off the delivery. The company has been testing this new policy in several cities, including Dallas, Miami, Portland, and Seattle, and is ready to launch the program nationwide.

According to TechCrunch, the scan will include taking a clear photo of the customer's ID within the DoorDash app. The delivery person will need a photo of the customer's ID to complete the order, making it harder for them to deliver booze without checking identification. Though the delivery process may take longer to complete, the company says its primary aim is to prevent alcohol from ending up in the wrong hands.