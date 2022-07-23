Why Twitter Is Seeing Red Over Trader Joe's Latest Union Response

Grocers have seen their share of unionization efforts in retail stores as they have increased over the past decade. Trader Joe's is among the latest to deal union drives among its workers and people have recently been ringing the bell on Twitter regarding the company's response to that situation so far.

The grocery chain that Joe Coulombe founded hasn't been alone in this regard by any stretch of the imagination. The Verge detailed Amazon's resistance to unionization efforts in Whole Foods stores in 2020 and earlier this year, Reuters reported on a union-backed strike at Kroger-owned King Soopers. The Guardian shared details about mounting efforts to form the first union for Trader Joe's workers in May, which Truthout says has had success to the point of an actual unionization vote at the Hadley, Massachusetts location on July 27 and 28.

BizJournals adds that a second location in Minneapolis filed to form a union in late June as well. According to union supporters on Twitter, Trader Joe's has recently deployed a "classic union-busting effort" in response.