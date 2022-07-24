Fire Roasted Brussels Sprouts Are Kindling Mixed Feelings Among Costco Shoppers
Brussels sprouts: you love them or hate them. They appear in the nightmares of children, there's even a children's book named for the 'tiny cabbages' called "Far Out, Brussels Sprout." According to YouGov America, they are delegated to 50th place in the popularity of vegetables Americans prefer. Yet, it's all a matter of taste.
The French officially named the vegetable "Brussels sprouts" after the city in Belgium but there's no clear evidence to suggest that's where they originated, per the Kitchen Project.
If you fall into the "love them" category, there are many ways to master cooking Brussels sprouts. Most agree, that overcooking the tiny cabbage-like vegetables will create a mushy mess that neither looks, feels, or tastes good. However, the reality is that when they're cooked the right way, they are healthy, flavorful, and complement many main dishes.
If you fall into the category of "I'd rather not eat them but I will if I have to", you may be swayed by this new addition at Costco.
Does everything taste better with bacon?
Instagram user Costcoguide recently posted an image of PuraVida Fire-Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Uncured Bacon that are available at Costco saying "quick and easy side dish options at Costco".
Yet the opinions on this particular item are very mixed ranging from Instagram user @embehncke who said "those brussels are SO good. We were skeptical because microwaved/steamed brussels are usually mushy and blah but these are anything but! So delicious!" to @ktstegall who said "my family wasn't thrilled w/ the brussel sprouts. Not as decadent/bacony as we'd hoped for."
People on the Costco Food Database seemed to be having difficulty finding the product with customer Corissa Daines saying, "AMAZING! Bring them back, please!!!" Each 40oz costs $12.49 and contains 4 individual bags, per Costco Food Database.
Ordinary Brussels sprouts contain only 56 calories per one-cup serving and are packed full of goodness like vitamins C and K, folate, calcium, iron, and potassium, per WebMD. With the addition of bacon and other ingredients such as olive oil and salt, PuraVida has 90 calories per two-thirds of a cup – not too bad! These PuraVida vegetables are great for convenience but if you'd rather make your own, you can also check out a recipe for Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Bacon for a healthy and delicious weeknight dinner.