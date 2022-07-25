Trisha Yearwood's Heartbreaking News About A Furry Friend

We know and love Trisha Yearwood for a lot of things — her country songs, her chemistry with husband Garth Brooks, her show "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," to name a few. But in addition to conquering both the music and culinary worlds, Yearwood has also ventured into other industries. In the spring of 2021, Yearwood launched her own pet collection in honor of her two rescue dogs, Emmy and Millie. According to People, Yearwood uses the collection and its proceeds to help animal shelters and spread awareness about the importance of spaying and neutering.

Of course, Yearwood's own pets have been featured on various products from the Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection, but several other rescue pups have also volunteered as models. Some of these other pups include Dottie, Brodi, Riley, Hank, Pete, and Boo. Unfortunately, Yearwood recently shared some sad news about one furry member of the collection's family and fans were devastated (via Instagram).