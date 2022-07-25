TikTok's New Trend Puts An Unexpected Twist On Rosé
Rosé is bound to make a part of your summer drinks list with its cool, refreshing crisp taste. It's perfect for people who prefer a sweeter wine, and it's also perfect for those who prefer a drier wine. It pairs well with seafood, pizza, and soft cheeses. Plus, if you choose a bolder rosé, such as a Syrah, you can pair it with grilled meats, and what goes together better in summer than a barbecue with friends and chilled wine?
Because of its trendy pink color, rosé is often thought to be a blend of white and red wines, but it's actually made from red wine grapes and the skins are left in just long enough to give the drink its signature pink hue. You'd also think that it's a relatively new type of wine on the market, but it was mentioned in historical records as far back as 1500 BC in Phoenicia and by the Ancient Greeks around 600 BC, per Joseph Jewell Vineyards. That's one historic pink drink!
If you already love a good rosé and can't think of a way it could get any better, perhaps you shouldn't try this new TikTok trend — or maybe you should just to ease your curiosity.
Is it bad to add things to wine?
In April, TikToker @allyssainthekitchen made a video that showed her taking a slice of jalapeño and popping it into a glass of rosé. The voice-over says, "What is something you've always done, you never find it strange but other people find it weird?" Apparently, very few people found it weird, with many giving the concoction a try. One user @gabrielleconnolly wrote, "Not weird, this looks bomb! Spicy all the way with everything."
Taste of Home replicated the drink and said, "it seems like spicy rosé shouldn't work, but trust us – it does." They went a little further and added ice cubes and more than a single slice of jalapeño pepper. They also suggested that you could place the spicy rose in the fridge for at least 30 minutes to let the jalapeño infuse in the wine for a spicier kick.
However, some winemakers can get a little disturbed when you add something that might interrupt the flavor of what they intended for you to taste. Jeany Cronk of Maison Mirabeau in Provence, France said that rosé production is taken very seriously and her team seemed confused as to why anyone would add something to good wine, per The Telegraph. According to the same outlet, most experts agreed that if you must try it, using a cheaper, sweeter rose is the best option as the jalapeño cuts through some of the sweetness.