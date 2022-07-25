TikTok's New Trend Puts An Unexpected Twist On Rosé

Rosé is bound to make a part of your summer drinks list with its cool, refreshing crisp taste. It's perfect for people who prefer a sweeter wine, and it's also perfect for those who prefer a drier wine. It pairs well with seafood, pizza, and soft cheeses. Plus, if you choose a bolder rosé, such as a Syrah, you can pair it with grilled meats, and what goes together better in summer than a barbecue with friends and chilled wine?

Because of its trendy pink color, rosé is often thought to be a blend of white and red wines, but it's actually made from red wine grapes and the skins are left in just long enough to give the drink its signature pink hue. You'd also think that it's a relatively new type of wine on the market, but it was mentioned in historical records as far back as 1500 BC in Phoenicia and by the Ancient Greeks around 600 BC, per Joseph Jewell Vineyards. That's one historic pink drink!

If you already love a good rosé and can't think of a way it could get any better, perhaps you shouldn't try this new TikTok trend — or maybe you should just to ease your curiosity.