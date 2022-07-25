Ina Garten's New Vodka Cocktail Is Just In Time For Her New Cookbook

Over the weekend, The New York Times reported, sweltering temperatures hit areas from the Pacific Northwest to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, and St. Louis, prompting officials to declare heat emergencies and advisories as residents scrambled to find relief.

Thankfully, the internet is full of advice on how to feed yourself when it's simply too hot to fire up the grill or stove, let alone fill your living space with residual heat from the oven. For instance, there are compilations of recipes to prepare when it's too hot to cook. And BuzzFeed suggests a variety of tips and tricks, including using appliances like microwaves and slow cookers that won't heat up your kitchen; keeping the shades drawn and oven fan on when using the stove; and meal-prepping in batches portioned to eat throughout the week, ideally making everything early in the morning or late at night.

Celebrity chef Ina Garten, meanwhile, announced on Instagram Monday morning her plans to share no-cook recipes this week, beginning with a cocktail recipe from her brand-new cookbook, "Go-To Dinners."