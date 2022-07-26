Costco's Latest Dishes Are An Ode To An Iconic Food Combo

If you can't get enough of dipping your choice of sandwich into soup, Costco understands your unique needs. Instagrammer @cosctohotfinds posted a video where they revealed that the grocery chain is now selling the Bia Soup and Sandwich dish set. While, at first glance, this set doesn't sound like anything unusual, the plates are specially made so that shoppers can enjoy sandwiches and soup without the hassle. Each plate has a place for Costo members to seamlessly set their bowls in.

Sandwich and soup fans united in the comment section to express their excitement over the dish set. One user wrote, "I have to find these! My daughter's favorite dinner is tomato soup and grilled cheese dippers." Another stated, "'Awesome the perfect dish for tomato soup and grilled cheese."

According to the post, the set is made of porcelain, is oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe, and comes with 4 plates and 4 bowls. Currently listed at around $30 at Costco, if you're planning on buying the Bia Soup and Sandwich dish set be sure to explore sandwich recipes that were practically made to pair with soup to try out on your new favorite dish set.