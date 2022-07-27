The MasterChef Contestant The Internet Adores

Oh how fast the youth grow up. Shayne "the Train" Wells made a big impact on audiences when he appeared on "MasterChef Junior" at just 13 years old, and it seems like no time passed at all until he appeared on "MasterChef: Back to Win" at the (still) young age of 18. This was the first time that a contestant from "MasterChef Junior" would get a chance to compete with the big dog. Wells told Guilty Eats that this round was a completely different experience than the junior version because the fellow competitors were much more professional. After making it into the top 20, he said: "I'm so excited to be in the Top 20. I'm not a kid anymore. I'm not the same Junior that was here last time. I'm an adult now, and, man, I am back to win."

Unfortunately, Shayne did much better the first time around than he did in his return as an adult. He was eliminated in only the second episode, during a Southern Fusion challenge. That's a very different experience from his time on "MasterChef Junior," where he was in the top four semi-finalists (per SportsKeeda). In the challenge on "MasterChef" Season 12, contestants were tasked with pulling a country's flag from a globe and creating a dish that was Southern-infused with the country's cuisine. Shayne drew Ethiopia, and it turned out he didn't even know which country the flag he drew represented until he had a conversation with Gordon Ramsay.