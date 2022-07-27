The Ideal Temperature To Set Your Fridge, According To The USDA

There a few mistakes everyone makes with their refrigerator. Maybe you store your milk and eggs in the door of the fridge instead of in the back where it's coldest or perhaps you put off changing the water filter for a few days, or even weeks, past its expiration. The thing is, when it comes to the refrigerator, a lot of these simple mistakes can turn into major safety concerns.

Anything you do that messes with the temperature of your fridge should be given the highest level of attention. That's because if the temperature of your fridge is too high, it could lead to bacterial growth. That doesn't just make your food spoil fast, but also increases the chances that you or a family member will get sick after eating tainted leftovers from the fridge (via FDA). It's kind of scary, so Mashed asked a technical information specialist from the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service to share the best temperature for your fridge.