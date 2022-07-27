The Devastating Death Of Top Chef Alum Howard Kleinberg

Tragedy has struck the "Top Chef" family, per Bravo's The Daily Dish. The Season 3 fan-favorite (and sometimes foil, per Entertainment Weekly), Howard Kleinberg, known as "Chef Howie" to many, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 22. The Florida native was just 46 years old, according to his obituary, which appeared in the Miami Herald.

At the time of his death, Kleinberg had been working for several months in a new job as executive chef at Coconut Grove, Florida's Peacock Garden Resto Bar & Grill, according to Page Six. Previously, he was the founder and chef-owner of the beloved North Miami, Florida restaurant, Bulldog Barbecue, which delighted diners over a 10-year period with its "hulking platters of pulled pork and beef brisket, along with classic sides such as burnt-end-studded beans and fried pickles," according to the Miami New Times.

Kleinberg was also a perennial participant in the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, per Legacy. Not only was his participation in this annual event a "great source of pride" for Kleinberg (per Legacy), but it was also the means by which he was "discovered," as they say in show biz. "He was still a young, unknown chef when Terry Zarikian, culinary director of the South Beach food festival, recommended Kleinberg for Season 3 of 'Top Chef' in 2007," according to the Miami Herald. And apparently, it wasn't just his mad barbecue skills of which the show's casting directors took note.