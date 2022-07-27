Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab Its New Lemon Bakery Item

From cookies and cakes to pies and bars, the dessert world is truly varied and vast, and everyone has their own personal preference. And let's not forget about the diverse array of flavors. While biting into something rich and chocolatey might send some people straight to food heaven, other dessert lovers may prefer something lighter and fruitier. If the latter appeals to your taste buds, then lemon-flavored desserts are always a great go-to.

This zesty citrus fruit is an integral ingredient in so many classic recipes, from lemon meringue pie to lemon blueberry cheesecake. And who doesn't love whipping up an easy lemon bar recipe every once and a while? Plus, the tangy, fresh taste of lemon desserts makes these sweet treats the perfect way to end a summer meal. If you count yourself a fan of this tart citrus fruit, then a new dessert at Costco recently shared on Instagram might just pique your interest.