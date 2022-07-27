New Study Reveals That There Is Insect DNA In Your Tea

Tea is one of the most important and ubiquitous food in the world. It has had a starring role in everything from the start of the Boston Tea Party to intimate moments at home. No matter if it's iced or hot, sweetened or unsweetened, or black or green, tea is a staple that has imbued cuisines and cultures across the globe. And in an odd twist reminiscent of "Jurassic Park," tea was found to have a peculiar link to, believe it or not, insect DNA. Intrigued?

As Newsweek notes, "Researchers have found traces of more than 400 different types of insects in a single tea bag." While this may initially sound unappetizing, it can also be of scientific importance. Researchers may be able to gather environmental DNA information that can inform our knowledge of animals, plants, and the planet as a whole. The study itself consisted of 40 samples of tea, chamomile, mint, and parsley from 17 different brands.