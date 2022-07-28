The Huge Change Capri Sun Just Made To Its Drink Formula

There are a number of reasons why you'd want to keep your daily sugar intake down. Per Medical News Today, sugar simply doesn't give our bodies any added benefits even as it adds to our daily caloric load. This makes sugar in all its forms an ingredient that might lead to different problems from weight gain to tooth cavities and heart disease, especially when we take too much of it. Given that, it isn't surprising that Kraft Heinz made the commitment to cut the amount of sugar across its different product ranges "by more than 60 million pounds across [its] global portfolio by 2025," and one of those products is its Capri Sun line of juice pouches.

Capri Sun could well be one of Kraft Heinz's more sugary products. Per Food Dive, if a pouch isn't made with pure fruit juice, a pouch can contain as much as 13 grams of sugar. Given this, cutting the amount of sugar would be, per Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patrico, a way for the company to "optimize its offerings ... [by] removing elements that consumers don't want, or don't really care about, while at the same time reducing costs where possible to mitigate passing on inflation through price."