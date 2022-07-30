The Unexpected Way General Mills Is Becoming More Eco-Friendly

Since 1866, General Mills has been a part of American homes with its production of some of the most popular cereal brands, such as Cheerios, Wheaties, and Lucky Charms, among many others.

The Minnesota-based company, which started as a flour mill on the banks of the mighty Mississippi, is now a multi-billion dollar company that was reported to employ around 35,000 people as of 2020 (via Wikipedia).

While General Mills products are some of the most popular in breakfast foods, they came under the spotlight back in 2019 when it was discovered that many of their oat-based cereals contained traces of glyphosate. This is the same chemical you'd find in the weed killer Roundup. This particular chemical was the focus of several lawsuits claiming that it causes cancer (via CBS News).

General Mills responded that food safety was extremely important to them and that they were abiding by FDA and EPA regulations. AgFunder News reports that to redeem its reputation, the company announced it would be introducing new farming strategies, including reducing the need for synthetic pesticides like glyphosate by regenerative agriculture.