Here's How Texas Roadhouse Is Really Doing With Rising Inflation

On July 28, Texas Roadhouse announced financial results for the first quarter and first half of 2022, per a company press release. While sales increased significantly (7.6% at company-owned locations and 6.2% at franchisee-owned locations), the chain's earnings have been decreasing steadily over the same time period, per Seeking Alpha. So, how is it that sales can be up while earnings are down?

The first thing to understand about earnings is that they represent profit, or the difference between the dollar amount of actual sales and the dollar amount of actual expenses, according to Exceptional Services Agency and Investopedia. When sales rise, but earnings fall, the reason is almost inevitably an increase on the cost side. Indeed, Texas Roadhouse's costs are way up, thanks to uncontained inflation. According to The New York Times, consumer prices are up 9.1% from early July 2021. For Texas Roadhouse, however, the "steaks" are even higher.

According to Seeking Alpha, commodity inflation was up 11.8% for the second quarter of 2022 and 14.4% for the year-to-date; while some commodities have been coming down in price (per WSJ), that isn't true of the one Texas Roadhouse relies on above all else: beef prices. Making matters worse? Whereas some companies are willing to pass the wages of inflation onto consumers, Texas Roadhouse has expressed reluctance. Nice for the consumer, yes, but not necessarily so great for Texas Roadhouse's current outlook.