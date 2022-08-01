Tabasco Just Dropped Its First Merch Line For Your Grilling Parties

We now know that Beyoncé was referring to a baseball bat when she sang about having hot sauce in her bag (swag) in her song "Formation" (per The Verge), but carrying a bottle of a spicy condiment on one's person at all times seems like a wise idea, too. Hillary Clinton certainly seemed to think so in 2016, and so does Chrissy Teigen. Hot sauce enthusiasts have their preferred brands, but Tabasco is among the more well-known names.

Spice lovers might consider any of these vinegar-forward condiments to be as essential to a savory dish as salt and pepper, which is why toting around a bottle makes so much sense. Tabasco happens to make teeny-tiny ⅛-ounce bottles of its Original Red Sauce — whose modest ingredient list includes just distilled vinegar, red pepper, and salt — for this very reason. When it comes to cooking at home, though, the bigger bottles come in handy. With grilling season in full swing, Tabasco is launching a limited-edition capsule collection for grill masters and barbecue guests this summer.