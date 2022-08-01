Nina Dobrev And Julianne Hough On Fresh Vine Wine's New Sauvignon Blanc - Exclusive Interview

I would love to start with an overview of how you both garnered the idea and inspiration for Fresh Vine Wine.

Nina Dobrev: We met when we were in our early 20s and we both had a lot of common interests, and one of those common interests was that we really enjoyed laughing, spending time together, and sharing a glass of wine while we do that. Upon taste testing so many different wines from all over the world and so many different countries and cities that we visited together, we had the idea. We found a gap in the market and thought, "We're health-conscious people that like to prioritize our workouts and feeling good, both internally and mentally."

We wanted to create something that we didn't feel like we could find or get off the shelf that tasted in the way our product tastes — like a premium experience that we hadn't really encountered yet.

What has it been like being able to embark on a new business venture as best friends?

Julianne Hough: A lot of people say, "Don't work with your friends and your family, because it can be complicated." That's a thing that goes around a lot, but we've found that because we're such good friends and we were such close friends before, we not only have each other's back, but we respect and honor each other's viewpoints.

It's nice that we complement each other in our strengths, and things that Nina's really great at, I struggle a little with, and vice versa. It's nice to be able to have a partner that can be challenged with ideas and thoughts, and at the same time, know that it's a really trusted, safe person that you're doing it with. Our outcome is always, "How do we make this the best experience for our consumers [and employees] and [make] the best products that we can have, and create from that place of trust and friendship?" That is the total opposite of what people have usually said.