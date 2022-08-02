Instagram Is Calling Crumbl Cookies' New Lineup The Best One Yet

Crumbl Cookies is not exactly humble. In fact, it's a bit boastful: The company claims to have the "world's best cookies" (via Instagram), and at least some fans seem to agree. The brand showcases stellar customer reviews on its website, including one that declares, "Obviously the biggest and the best cookies around!" and another that gushes, "Cookies are just from another world." But when founding cousins Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan debuted their first store in 2017, they started small and basic with chocolate chip cookies. They experimented with the ingredients and asked people for feedback to help them create what they consider to be the perfect cookie formula (per ABC News).

Fast-forward about five years and Crumbl has grown by leaps and bounds and bites with a cookie Rolodex of hundreds of flavors and more than 500 locations in 48 states (per LinkedIn). What's the secret behind the company's expansion and popularity? Viral TikTok videos certainly help, but so does a cookie menu that changes every week (with four or five specialty offerings, in addition to OG Milk Chocolate Chip) and drops like clockwork on social media. And when this week's lineup dropped, people on Instagram gave the company plenty of responses that a not-so-humble company could boast about.