TikTok Just Got A Sneak Peek At A Brand-New Trader Joe's Ice Cream

There are many reasons people are devoted fans of Trader Joe's. Whether it's for the unique product offerings or its employees' friendly attitudes, people who love Trader Joe's are loyal. Even the store's nautical design aspects make it stand out from all the other American stores out there, via Business Insider.

While Trader Joe's offers the staple supply of everyday chocolate ice creams such as strawberry and chocolate, it's well known that they also offer products that are a little out of the ordinary including non-dairy frozen dessert options made with oat milk. There are also interesting flavor combinations such as the Cold-brew Coffee and Boba flavor (via Instagram) — which was one of the worst-ranked Trader Joe's ice cream flavors.

Some flavors come and go and of course, there are going to be some fans up in arms when they leave the shelves. However, that means a new flavor combination might take its place, like one that was just shared on TikTok by a self-identified TJ's employee.